'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Tarisai Moffat - Gateway Synergy Trade
Today at 13:45
What has coding taught you ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nondumiso Ngcobo - She is one of the 2019 Winners
Andiswa Mkhonto - Previous Participant
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Alcohol related fact checks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Charlotte Powell - Head at Public Awareness And Preparedness - Disaster Risk Management
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

13 July 2020 7:52 AM
by
Tags:
hostage situation
International Pentecost Holiness Church

Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.

An alleged splinter group of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom on Saturday forcefully held ransom over 200 members of the church and killed five people.

More than 25 firearms were seized from the premises on Saturday morning.

An undisclosed number of cars have been set alight.

South African Police Service, South African Defence Force members and JMPD officials are part of a group of 40 people arrested in connection with the deadly incident at the church on Saturday.

RELATED: Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests

There has been an ongoing leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.

Africa Melane on #702Breakfast speaks to church chairperson Abiel Wessie and CRL Rights Commission chairperson professor David Mosoma to share their thoughts on what unfolded on Saturday.

The plus minus 200 members we are talking about are members of the security company that has been appointed by the church to mend the premises as well as members who had volunteered to come and maintain and clean the property. There are also members who are staying in the premises.

Abiel Wessie, Chairperson - International Pentecostal Holiness Church

Wessi is adamant that the church didn't contravene the lockdown rules.

These people invaded our church in the early hours of the morning, they are members of our splinter group who came from the North West. Those are the people that broke the lockdown rules, they travelled provincially, ambushed the headquaters, gained forceful entry an they started shooting.

Abiel Wessie, Chairperson - International Pentecostal Holiness Church

He says since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the church stopped congregating and has never broken the law by congregating.

There is a matter at the high court regarding the leadership battle and hopefully the matter would be sorted, he adds.

Once a ruling has been made by a court, the leadership battle will end.

Abiel Wessie, Chairperson - International Pentecostal Holiness Church

Mosoma says the incident is very regrettable and the commission has attempted twice to convene a meeting with the three factions of the church and one faction never attended the meeting.

We want to pursue negotiations and reconciliations among the three factions and charge a way forward. These are spiritual matters that don't need the courts.

professor David Mosoma, Chairperson - CRL Rights Commission

Listen below to the full conversation:


