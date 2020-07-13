Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
After a week in which, Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was criticised by former national team players for wanting to discuss the Black Lives Matter, Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince said he won't seek media attention personally, but will continue to fight "any form of oppression".
On Friday, Prince voiced his concerns about racism in cricket after Ngidi was criticised by former Proteas cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar.
Prince tweeted saying, “The system is broken and has been for some time” referencing not only sport in South Africa but also society itself. He goes on to say “how’s is it all going to fix itself, I don’t have all the answers. But it will require tough, honest, uncomfortable conversation.”
The former Proteas batsman was met with some criticism over the weekend at his thread but on Sunday night he tweeted:
Since I released that thread a couple of days ago, the character assassination, predictably, has been in full swing. Let me save you all the hassle. I have many imperfections as a person. I was by no means a superstar player, and I’m very much a work in progress as a coach.— Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 12, 2020
Prince went on to say: “I’ve been invited on to numerous platforms for interviews, I’ve declined most.” He added the reasons being “one, this was never about me seeking media attention, two, I want to avoid being misunderstood or misquoted in an article. Let’s all focus our attention on eradicating RACISM.”
He said he will continue using his platforms to fight any form of oppression:
I will not attempt to refute every claim laid against me. But I will certainly continue to use my platforms to FIGHT AGAINST ANY FORM OF INJUSTICE AND FOR THE LIBERATION OF THE OPPRESSED PEOPLE of this country.Thanks to all who have shown support the last few days. Much love 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 12, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
