Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Tarisai Moffat - Gateway Synergy Trade
Today at 13:45
What has coding taught you ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nondumiso Ngcobo - She is one of the 2019 Winners
Andiswa Mkhonto - Previous Participant
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Alcohol related fact checks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Charlotte Powell - Head at Public Awareness And Preparedness - Disaster Risk Management
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart' Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela. 13 July 2020 1:00 PM
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. 13 July 2020 12:40 PM
Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks t... 13 July 2020 11:00 AM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket

13 July 2020 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Black Lives Matter
Ashwell Prince
Lungi Ngidi

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.

After a week in which, Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was criticised by former national team players for wanting to discuss the Black Lives Matter, Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince said he won't seek media attention personally, but will continue to fight "any form of oppression".

On Friday, Prince voiced his concerns about racism in cricket after Ngidi was criticised by former Proteas cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar.

Prince tweeted saying, “The system is broken and has been for some time” referencing not only sport in South Africa but also society itself. He goes on to say “how’s is it all going to fix itself, I don’t have all the answers. But it will require tough, honest, uncomfortable conversation.”

The former Proteas batsman was met with some criticism over the weekend at his thread but on Sunday night he tweeted:

Prince went on to say: “I’ve been invited on to numerous platforms for interviews, I’ve declined most.” He added the reasons being “one, this was never about me seeking media attention, two, I want to avoid being misunderstood or misquoted in an article. Let’s all focus our attention on eradicating RACISM.”

He said he will continue using his platforms to fight any form of oppression:


This article first appeared on EWN : Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket


13 July 2020 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Black Lives Matter
Ashwell Prince
Lungi Ngidi

