'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'





In an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated.

He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.

In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night as well as extending the State of National Disaster until mid-August.

Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to Wits School of Governance social security systems administration chair professor Alex van den Heever to unpack the latest restriction by the president.

Van den Heever says the large part of the pandemic is due to super spreading events and contact where super spreading is possible.

The curfew will not make an impact if that is what it is impacting on. We are not going to make any difference unless we focus on those social spaces where the risk of transmission is high. Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance

He says he is disappointed that the president didn't address the issue of the size of gatherings.

Those are instances where you are going to get super spreading events where else if the size of events was limited, there would be limited impact on the economy. Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance

To the extent that the alcohol prohibition can be maintained, it will be beneficial but it will not last. Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance

