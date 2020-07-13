Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated. He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.

In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night.

RELATED: Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

Clement Manyathela speaks to Liquor Traders Association of South Africa spokesperson Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum chairperson Fanny Mokoena to weigh in on the announcement by the president.

The announcement will have a serious impact on the alcohol industry and this is devastating news for the independent liquor traders. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of South Africa

He says he is hopeful that there will be a collaboration between the industry and government.

We feel aggrieved, this was a sudden announcement and our members are shocked. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of South Africa

Mokoena says her organisation will go back to the drawing board and sit with its executives and plan the way forward after the announcement.

Listen below to the full conversation: