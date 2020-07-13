Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Tarisai Moffat - Gateway Synergy Trade
Today at 13:45
What has coding taught you ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nondumiso Ngcobo - She is one of the 2019 Winners
Andiswa Mkhonto - Previous Participant
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Alcohol related fact checks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Charlotte Powell - Head at Public Awareness And Preparedness - Disaster Risk Management
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart' Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela. 13 July 2020 1:00 PM
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. 13 July 2020 12:40 PM
Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks t... 13 July 2020 11:00 AM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Politics

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

13 July 2020 11:16 AM
by
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alcohol ban
Liquor
sale of alcohol

Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated. He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.

In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night.

RELATED: Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

Clement Manyathela speaks to Liquor Traders Association of South Africa spokesperson Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum chairperson Fanny Mokoena to weigh in on the announcement by the president.

The announcement will have a serious impact on the alcohol industry and this is devastating news for the independent liquor traders.

Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of South Africa

He says he is hopeful that there will be a collaboration between the industry and government.

We feel aggrieved, this was a sudden announcement and our members are shocked.

Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of South Africa

Mokoena says her organisation will go back to the drawing board and sit with its executives and plan the way forward after the announcement.

Listen below to the full conversation:


13 July 2020 11:16 AM
by
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alcohol ban
Liquor
sale of alcohol

More from Politics

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ramaphosa3jpg

Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

12 July 2020 10:30 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.

Cyril Ramaphosa

(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm

12 July 2020 7:53 PM

Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

scootersjpg

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

10 July 2020 7:34 AM

The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project.

190124 Phil Masinga4

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

9 July 2020 11:50 AM

Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement.

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

9 July 2020 8:07 AM

RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire.

200707truckdriversgif

Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end

8 July 2020 1:57 PM

All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest.

5bad5cbc-6b7e-4f1f-8645-42121cf93eb0.jpg

Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages

8 July 2020 11:38 AM

Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.

191125mukharigif

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

8 July 2020 7:46 AM

The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Local

Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma

Local

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

Politics

Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

13 July 2020 1:18 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

CoCT begins mop-up operations after strong winds, heavy rain pummel city

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

