Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion
Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season. The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City, imposed by Uefa after its investigation found they were in breach of the Financial Fair Play Regulations.
This is a timeline of how Man City found themselves facing a two-year ban and €30 million fine:
May 2014: City are fined £49-million by Uefa – they could only name 21 players in the Champions League Squad for 2014/15.
5 November 2018: @derspiegel publishes leaked information claiming Man City had deceived UEFA by orchestrating specific contracts to comply with the FFP.
7 March 2019: Uefa begins an investigation into claims of manipulation of contracts by Man City. City respond saying: “Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal Uefa investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting in the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails.”
16 May 2019: Man City was referred to the Uefa’s Financial Control Body – the investigation concluded there was a case to answer.
6 June 2019: City appeal the referral.
15 November 2019: City’s appeal fails. The Court of Arbitration for Sport does not hear the appeal deeming it “inadmissible” due to City not “exhausting all legal remedies available” to challenge a sports-related body.
14 February 2020: City is dealt a two-year ban from all European competitions. This after the Uefa investigation found that “City committed serious breaches of the Uefa Club licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenues”. The investigation further found “that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB”. The final ban involved the two Champions League seasons, 2020/21 and 2021/22 alongside a €30 million fine.
13 July 2020: The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifts a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by Uefa. "The club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," City said in a statement.
This article first appeared on EWN : Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion
More from Sport
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.Read More
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.Read More
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi
Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi
The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more.Read More
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange
Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumption of matches yet to be confirmed.Read More
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe
Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic investigation into former CEO Thabang Moroe.Read More
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns
The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the technical team.Read More
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach
Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).Read More
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.Read More
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.Read More