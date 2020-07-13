Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Tarisai Moffat - Gateway Synergy Trade
Today at 13:45
What has coding taught you ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nondumiso Ngcobo - She is one of the 2019 Winners
Andiswa Mkhonto - Previous Participant
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Alcohol related fact checks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Charlotte Powell - Head at Public Awareness And Preparedness - Disaster Risk Management
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident. 13 July 2020 1:34 PM
Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59 Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear. 13 July 2020 8:11 AM
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church' Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016. 13 July 2020 7:52 AM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma

13 July 2020 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
SA lockdown
SA coronavirus deaths
National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC

With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN – Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has stressed the importance of wearing a face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dlamini-Zuma led a briefing by ministers in the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

The president announced amended regulations and said that the wearing of face masks was mandatory when in public. The wearing of face masks, however, does not apply to people who undertake "vigorous" exercise in a public place, but they'll have to maintain a distance of at least three metres from any other person.

With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves.

“Every single person must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, you can take a scarf, shawl, T-shirt or piece of cloth to put around your nose and mouth to protect everyone.”

She said that the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday would benefit all South Africans.

“The announcement by the president is aimed at assisting us so that we can combat this virus and slow down the spread of this virus.”

The minister urged South Africans to adhere to national lockdown regulations.

“We must all work together to protect one another. No one is safe until we are all safe. We must approach this pandemic as the president once mentioned, it’s like being at war with an invisible enemy. We are the ones moving it around. We see the results of this virus across the world.”

The country remains on level 3 lockdown. However, the president on Sunday announced new measures following a surge in cases. These measures include a curfew and a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Scientists have warned that South Africa may have between 40,000 and 50,000 deaths by the end of the year.

Ministers will detail government’s plans to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the country as more than 270,000 positive cases were recorded.

WATCH: Minister Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on latest COVID-19 measures

'ALCOHOL BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER'

Dlamini-Zuma also raised concerns about the sale of alcohol. She said it would not be sold and should not be transported.

“This is very important. People know when they drink in groups, they let their guard down and will not be wearing masks. The social distancing will also go, and the spread will happen. We’ve seen it in many instances. It brings people together and discourages them from using masks.”

She said alcohol-related violence had placed pressure on hospitals.

“They are now taking places that should be used to look after people who are ill and people who have COVID-19. Some of them might need beds and ICU theaters. They’ll also take away the medical personnel that should be looking after those who have COVID-19.”

WHEN YOU’LL NEED A PERMIT

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has provided clarity on the curfew and the use of permits. The curfew has returned between 9pm and 4am.

The minister said that people who needed to travel during the curfew would need to present a permit.

"Permits will be applicable between 9pm and 4am. That is where someone will have to prove that they’re going to a permitted activity. During the day there are many things you can do that don’t require a permit like going to the mall or doctor. But this issue will be mostly enforced during the night."

However, if you encounter a roadblock during the day, you’ll need to explain why you’re outdoors. Travel between provinces will also not be allowed without a permit.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma


13 July 2020 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
SA lockdown
SA coronavirus deaths
National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC

Recommended

More from Local

200711weaponsgif

More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama

13 July 2020 1:34 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

13 July 2020 1:00 PM

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zindiz-mandela-twitterpng

Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59

13 July 2020 8:11 AM

Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711hostagegif

'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

13 July 2020 7:52 AM

Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues

12 July 2020 5:13 PM

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

12 July 2020 4:07 PM

The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

12 July 2020 10:00 AM

South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

12 July 2020 9:25 AM

Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Local

Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma

Local

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

Politics

EWN Highlights

Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

13 July 2020 1:18 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

CoCT begins mop-up operations after strong winds, heavy rain pummel city

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA