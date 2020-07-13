Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks
The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks, the league's chairperson Irvin Khoza announced on Monday, four months after the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Khoza addressed the media on Monday afternoon, to provide feedback on the various meetings the league has had with the South African Football Association (Safa).
It has been reported that the PSL proposed 18 July as the start date. Khoza said Gauteng will host all 32 teams in the PSL and GladAfrica Championship, but would not confirm dates.
The PSL was suspended on 15 March, along with all other contact and non-contact sports in South Africa.
The government, in June, moved the country to level 3 lockdown, which allowed for non-contact sports to return to training on 24 June.
Fast forward to 8 July after whispers of a 19 July restart emerged, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa asked the South African Football Association to take full control of the return to training and play.
Safa appointed Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame as compliance officers last week with their job is making sure the return complies with the Ministry requirements as follows:
-
Safa must assume full responsibility for the safety and security of its members, staff and athletes in curbing the spread of COVID-19;
-
Ensure that all its members comply with the provisions of these Directions, Regulations and any other applicable legislation; and
-
SAFA and its affiliate members are jointly and severally responsible for any claim for damages or negligence arising as a result of failure to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
This article first appeared on EWN : Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks
