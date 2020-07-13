Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated. He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.
In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night.
RELATED: 'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show conveyed their opinions on the president’s statements with one saying government should be supported in its efforts as it is people's lives that are being dealt with.
Remember South Africa is number 10 in the world right now, the president and his team sit down and do visibility studies and look at the root cause as to why our cases are growing rapidly in South Africa.George, Caller
If a gap has been identified, we should support the government as people are dying.George, Caller
The president also announced that the taxi industry will be allowed to fill the vehicles at 100% capacity locally and 70% when traveling long distance.
Some callers felt that the government is scared of the taxi industry and felt that the industry is one of the spreaders of the virus.
Unfortunately, the government is a bit scared of the taxi industry. They are one of the root causes of the spread of this disease because if you are saying that people cannot congregate and have parties but you say the taxis can load people 100%. Then where is social distancing there?Tsholo, Caller
Joy called in and said there should be consequences for people who refuse to follow the regulations.
What will happen if someone is not wearing a mask because that is how the virus is spread?Joy, Caller
Listen below to the full open line:
