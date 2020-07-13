'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'





Human Settlements Water, and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she is saddened and shocked by the passing of South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

The Department of International Relations on Monday confirmed the death of the daughter of late struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Sisulu remembers her as a being full of life and a fighting spirit.

She was always looked at as somebody's daughter and she resented that...she had a lot to contribute. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Human Settlements,Water and Sanitation

She was in her own right an activist, a supporter of everybody in the struggle. She actually had a very kind heart, an extraordinary combination of a very fierce fighter for liberation and a very soft heart....that was the totality of what she was. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation

Meanwhile International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was in the process of completing her term in Denmark.

She had recently been informed that she would be appointed to another country. She had done very well in Denmark and had built very good relations. At a government level I had also been told by the foreign minister in Denmark that she was playing a very positive role. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

