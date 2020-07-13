'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'
Human Settlements Water, and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she is saddened and shocked by the passing of South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.
The Department of International Relations on Monday confirmed the death of the daughter of late struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
RELATED: Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59
Sisulu remembers her as a being full of life and a fighting spirit.
She was always looked at as somebody's daughter and she resented that...she had a lot to contribute.Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Human Settlements,Water and Sanitation
She was in her own right an activist, a supporter of everybody in the struggle. She actually had a very kind heart, an extraordinary combination of a very fierce fighter for liberation and a very soft heart....that was the totality of what she was.Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
Meanwhile International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was in the process of completing her term in Denmark.
She had recently been informed that she would be appointed to another country. She had done very well in Denmark and had built very good relations. At a government level I had also been told by the foreign minister in Denmark that she was playing a very positive role.Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama
SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident.Read More
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load
President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.Read More
Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma
With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.Read More
Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59
Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear.Read More
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'
Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.Read More
Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.Read More
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.Read More
ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID
The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.Read More
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries
South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.Read More
Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA
Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.Read More