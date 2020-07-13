More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested more people in connection with the hostage situation that left five people dead at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday.
Church chairperson Abiel Wessie told Africa Melane on #702Breakfast that he hoped that its leadership battle would be resolved through the courts by the end of the year.
RELATED: 'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'
Five people were shot dead when a splinter group allegedly entered the church and held over 200 congregants at ransom for hours.
More than 30 suspects were arrested.
Mandy Wiener on the #MiddayReport chats to SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church secretary of council Mpho Makwana to give more insight on the arrests.
When we responded on Saturday morning, we found at least five dead bodies, we found that four men were shot and burnt in a vehicle and in the second scene, we found a security guard was shot dead in his vehicle.Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service
He says the police found firearms all over the scene and mobilised the Saps tactical team as there was also a hostage situation.
We arrested 40 people initially and throughout the day we arrested a further five people which brought the total to 46. By Sunday morning we had recovered close to 70 firearms. The shooting started as the police arrived that is why we were able to make a lot of arrests.Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service
Makwana says he is comfortable to let the law take its cause so that the perpetrators can be brought to book.
From the images, we can see that these are not just simple ammunition pieces. We should watch the matter unfold and let those accused appear before the courts.Mpho Makwana, Secretary of council - International Pentecostal Holiness Church
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'
Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.Read More
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year
Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'
UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work.Read More
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto.Read More
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.Read More
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load
President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.Read More
Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma
With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.Read More
Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59
Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear.Read More
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'
Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.Read More
Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.Read More