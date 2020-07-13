More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama





Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested more people in connection with the hostage situation that left five people dead at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday.

Church chairperson Abiel Wessie told Africa Melane on #702Breakfast that he hoped that its leadership battle would be resolved through the courts by the end of the year.

Five people were shot dead when a splinter group allegedly entered the church and held over 200 congregants at ransom for hours.

More than 30 suspects were arrested.

Mandy Wiener on the #MiddayReport chats to SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church secretary of council Mpho Makwana to give more insight on the arrests.

When we responded on Saturday morning, we found at least five dead bodies, we found that four men were shot and burnt in a vehicle and in the second scene, we found a security guard was shot dead in his vehicle. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

He says the police found firearms all over the scene and mobilised the Saps tactical team as there was also a hostage situation.

We arrested 40 people initially and throughout the day we arrested a further five people which brought the total to 46. By Sunday morning we had recovered close to 70 firearms. The shooting started as the police arrived that is why we were able to make a lot of arrests. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

Makwana says he is comfortable to let the law take its cause so that the perpetrators can be brought to book.

From the images, we can see that these are not just simple ammunition pieces. We should watch the matter unfold and let those accused appear before the courts. Mpho Makwana, Secretary of council - International Pentecostal Holiness Church

