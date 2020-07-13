Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season





JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza has revealed that the final decision on when the season will resume is in the SA Football Association’s (Safa) hands.

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Khoza confirmed that the National Soccer League (NSL) has handed in a date to the football mother body for the season to resume.

This is after they calculated that they need just six more weeks of matches to conclude the current 2019/20 campaign.

“Whenever we prepare the fixtures, we send them to Safa,” Khoza revealed. “Then Safa in return come back to us with a response. We’ve set a date. That date has been sent to Safa and they are the one who must come back and confirm it”.

At the media briefing, Khoza also added that the league “must finish” or clubs could find themselves forced to make serious financial decisions, including the retrenchment of staff.

“From the 30th of June, that will be the last time we get the (PSL) grant. Nothing happens beyond this time. Sponsors and broadcasters have allowed us for the last three, four months to be paid, without asking questions of what we give in return.

That is why it’s so urgent for us to start because beyond 30 June, we won’t be able to give clubs grants. And if that happens, it means we must revert to section 189 on retrenchments. So that is the reality of the situation.”

With a bio-bubble environment required to complete matches, Khoza confirmed that Gauteng would be the province that housed all 32 Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship sides as they finish the current campaign.

This is despite the province being the epicenter of the virus in the country.

“The issue of the epicenter and the issue of lockdown is to minimize contact with crowds. Now we have provided, as a solution, that we play in an environment that exists. Whoever goes into the bubble, has been tested first. If you are not negative, you cannot go into the bubble.”

As for testing of Covid-19, Khoza has revealed that after clubs tested players when training resumed, they will test them again before they go into the bio-bubble, but once in there, they will not be retested.

