Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season

13 July 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
Irvin Khoza
South African Football Association

Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza has revealed that the final decision on when the season will resume is in the SA Football Association’s (Safa) hands.

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Khoza confirmed that the National Soccer League (NSL) has handed in a date to the football mother body for the season to resume.

This is after they calculated that they need just six more weeks of matches to conclude the current 2019/20 campaign.

“Whenever we prepare the fixtures, we send them to Safa,” Khoza revealed. “Then Safa in return come back to us with a response. We’ve set a date. That date has been sent to Safa and they are the one who must come back and confirm it”.

At the media briefing, Khoza also added that the league “must finish” or clubs could find themselves forced to make serious financial decisions, including the retrenchment of staff.

“From the 30th of June, that will be the last time we get the (PSL) grant. Nothing happens beyond this time. Sponsors and broadcasters have allowed us for the last three, four months to be paid, without asking questions of what we give in return.

That is why it’s so urgent for us to start because beyond 30 June, we won’t be able to give clubs grants. And if that happens, it means we must revert to section 189 on retrenchments. So that is the reality of the situation.”

With a bio-bubble environment required to complete matches, Khoza confirmed that Gauteng would be the province that housed all 32 Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship sides as they finish the current campaign.

This is despite the province being the epicenter of the virus in the country.

“The issue of the epicenter and the issue of lockdown is to minimize contact with crowds. Now we have provided, as a solution, that we play in an environment that exists. Whoever goes into the bubble, has been tested first. If you are not negative, you cannot go into the bubble.”

As for testing of Covid-19, Khoza has revealed that after clubs tested players when training resumed, they will test them again before they go into the bio-bubble, but once in there, they will not be retested.


This article first appeared on EWN : Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season


13 July 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
Irvin Khoza
South African Football Association

Recommended

More from Sport

20180423- Irvin Khoza2

Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks

13 July 2020 1:04 PM

The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191228pepjpg

Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion

13 July 2020 11:12 AM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated its sponsorship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140326Prince.jpg

Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket

13 July 2020 9:24 AM

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181204princejpg

Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'

11 July 2020 10:55 AM

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ty

South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi

10 July 2020 1:59 PM

Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190807siyajpg

As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi

9 July 2020 3:04 PM

The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170511pitso1jpg

Mosimane: Return to training has been strange

9 July 2020 2:32 PM

Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumption of matches yet to be confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Nenzani

CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe

8 July 2020 9:31 PM

Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic investigation into former CEO Thabang Moroe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mamelodi-sundownspng

Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

8 July 2020 6:37 PM

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the technical team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hilton-moreengjpg

Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach

8 July 2020 2:17 PM

Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town makes more burial space available as COVID-19 peak approaches

13 July 2020 5:56 PM

WC Health Dept stresses the important of wearing a mask

13 July 2020 5:44 PM

SA Liquor Brands Associations wants ban on sale of alcohol lifted

13 July 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA