SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi





President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening, rebuking citizens for their reckless behaviour when it came to following COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

He reintroduced a curfew which will be between 9pm and 4am and a ban on alcohol sales in the country.

He mentioned that many are downplaying the seriousness of the virus, despite all evidence to the contrary which has been cautioned on numerous occasions.

Mandy Weiner discussed with Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial professor Shabir Madhi on his thoughts of the president's statement.

I think at the end of the day we need to appreciate that its a juggling act that we needing to embark on, in terms of trying the impact against COVID-19 whilst at the same time trying to protect the livelihood of people . Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

Shabir added that there were contradictions in Ramaphosa's statement but it was all up to the citizens of South Africa to take extra precaution during this time.

I do agree that there is some sort of a contradictions in terms what was proposed in terms of different components, for example, allowing places of worship to continue operating but not allowing people to visit families. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

I think at the end of the day what it really comes down to is for citizens of South Africa to understand where we are and to try to minimise their own risks. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

The president also mentioned that even though there is no vaccine present for this virus South Africa has joined and is playing an important role in the global effort to develop vaccines and medicines to treat COVID-19.

Professor Madhi mentioned that there have been volunteers who are infected with the virus who were willing to be part of the research which is helping with the development of the vaccine.

The study has been going decently well, there have been surprises especially in terms of the high number of volunteers that have already been infected that have come forward which has sort of created some complexities into the study. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

It's very likely that we would possibly get an answer as well as a vaccine on COVID-19 towards end of November early December. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

