[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants





GirlCode is set to host inaugural hackathon online this year.

The event will be held in August to coincide with Women’s Month.

To learn more about the experience of past participants Refiloe Mpakanyane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to one of the 2019 winners Nondumiso Ngcobo as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto.

Mkhonto says she has since built her portfolio.

Since I have joined GirlCode a lot of doors have opened for me. After attending the hackathon last year I took with me skills that I used for myself to build up my portfolio and, as a result, I have had a lot of companies reaching out to me. Andiswa Mkhonto, Previous GirlCode participant

Ngcobo shares how she didn't know much about coding when she participated.

I didn't know much about coding but I went there with the little knowledge I had and we won. Six months later I am working as a developer and I switched careers completely. Nondumiso Ngcobo, 2019 GirlCode hackathon winner

Mkhonto expands on some of the skills you can learn from the hackathon and what it can do for you.

The skills that I took from the hackathon were obviously coding and learning frameworks. I took those skills and went to build my portfolio website which is what I used to show employers. Andiswa Mkhonto, Previous GirlCode participant

Coding shows you how creative you can be. Andiswa Mkhonto, Previous GirlCode participant

