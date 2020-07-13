Streaming issues? Report here
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Business Book feature - 'Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover', by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Liquor
Restaurant Association of South Africa
restaurants
restaurant industry
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
wendy alberts
alcohol industry
liquor ban
Rasa

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) is seeking legal advice after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening re-banned the sale of alcoholic beverages, without warning.

Ramaphosa said that alcohol abuse has placed intense pressure on the country’s buckling healthcare system since the government lifted the first ban.

Rasa is lobbying the government to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed at restaurants.

Representatives from the alcohol industry on Monday warned that the new ban would have “a disastrous economic impact” and that it would do nothing to curb Covid-19 infections.

They also warned that the restrictions would fuel a growing illegal trade in alcohol.

At least 90 000 South Africans (2015) are directly employed in the alcohol industry, according to Who Owns Whom.

A further 500 000 jobs can be indirectly traced back to the production and sale of liquor.

Clement Manyathela (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Wendy Alberts, CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa.

He also spoke to Cas Coovadia (CEO at Business Unity South Africa) and Lucky Ntimane (Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council).

We’ve been working hand-in-hand with the government to come up with workable solutions to rebuild the industry. Last night’s news came without consultation or any warning … It’s disappointing that the Government hasn’t engaged with us.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We were suffering already. The whole 20 weeks have been dismal for us… A very small margin of restaurants will be able to keep their doors open… the UIF is going to be impacted…

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

I wasn’t shocked… since the relaxation of the ban, there’s been an increase in trauma cases… It was in the air, but I didn’t expect the government to ban the sale of liquor totally again.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

It will have an impact on jobs and put pressure on UIF… It’s a tricky situation – we’re approaching the peak…

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

We were caught blindsided!

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Alcohol abuse is an age-old problem… The Czech Republic drinks ten times more than South Africa but they don’t any issues with alcohol abuse there… The issue has always been the consumer…

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'


