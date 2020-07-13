'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) spoke to V Entertainment presenter and actress Dineo Langa (Moeketsi).

Also, read:

TV personality and actress Dineo Moeketsi at the premiere of local movie production Mrs Right Guy. Picture: Neo Koza/EWN.

Langa is probably most well-known for playing Kea Khoza on The Queen (Mzansi Magic).

She is the daughter of radio host KG Moeketsi, who raised her as a single parent.

Langa is married to rapper Zothile "Solo" Langa.

Langa – a singer also – sung backup vocals for Flash Republic and was a top contender in M-Net’s High School Musical: Spotlight South Africa (2008).

Langa graduated from the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein (Johannesburg), Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron's alma mater.

She also attended the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York.

What is it that Langa believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

My first interaction with money was in my teens. My mother decided I deserved an allowance. This was on top of tuckshop money my grandmother gave me… I was spoiled with everything! Dineo Langa

My mom was a smart, money-savvy person. She opened a bank account for me when I was 12… I didn’t have access to it… It made me miserable! I wanted all the money now, and I wanted to buy everything… Dineo Langa

I’m so glad my husband is not listening right now! Luxury shoes… it sounds so obnoxious – I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin. Dineo Langa

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

My great-grandmother constantly encouraged the culture of saving. She was a huge, huge saver… Dineo Langa

Unfortunately, some of us learn by putting our hands into the fire… I’m becoming much better at saving, but I’m still slightly impulsive when it comes to luxury items. Dineo Langa

I was a waiter at 16. It’s hardcore! They don’t care about your feelings. Dineo Langa

My life took a twist. I lost my great-grandmother at 15… Dineo Langa

Clothes were my kryptonite in high school and it’s my kryptonite today. Dineo Langa

My husband and I own a production company… It’s been a hurricane! Dineo Langa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'