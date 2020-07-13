[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'





University of Johannesburg's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit says there is a need for domestic worker agencies in South Africa to be more regulated.

Du Toit spoke to Joanne Joseph about his insights into the business and the working conditions of domestic workers appointed to these companies.

A problem with these outsourcing companies is that they are not uniform. Many of these companies are fly-by-night companies where a manager just opens a business, employs domestic workers from the street on a temporary basis. It is quite problematic because obviously with temporary employment or casual employment people don't get social benefits ... so they are exploited through these companies. David Du Toit, Lecturer - Department of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

Other companies are actually employing domestic workers more on a full-time/permanent basis and actually give domestic workers reasonable wages and they get social benefits like UIF and paid leave and so on. David Du Toit, Lecturer - Department of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

It is difficult to say how well these companies are regulated and how they operate because there is a variation of companies that you find in South Africa. It is my wish actually that these companies can be regulated more and become more uniform. David Du Toit, Lecturer - Department of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

What happens with outsourcing companies is that domestic workers are called at ad hoc basis and there is no relationship between the client or the former employer and domestic worker. David Du Toit, Lecturer - Department of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

Everything is controlled because they work on a time basis ... actually I think many of them lose their agency because they don't have any control over what type of duties they want to do. David Du Toit, Lecturer - Department of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

Click on the link below to hear more...