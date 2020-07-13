Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Edcon
Jet
Style
TFG
foschini
36ONE Asset Management
The Foschini Group
Evan Walker
Retailability
Legit
Beaver Canoe
Edcon business rescue
JET Club

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

The Foschini Group (TFG) is offering Edcon R480 million for 371 JET stores it considers to be viable.

The suggested deal includes JET’s distribution centre and some stores in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.

TFG is also hoping to buy JET Club and all JET stock for R800 million.

Last week Edcon announced the sale of parts of Edgars to Retailability, rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style.

Edcon announced going into business rescue in April.

Its business rescue practitioners concluded last month that an “accelerated sale” of some of its brands remains the only way for it to stay alive.

Related articles:

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Evan Walker (a portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management) why TFG is looking at buying JET.

It seems like a very, very good acquisition for them. It’s an opportune time… They were able to pick the stores they wanted… TFG has quite an aggressive management team…

Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE Asset Management

It’s a business that will fit very well…

Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Every job is sacrosanct…

Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon


