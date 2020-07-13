Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

13 July 2020 6:04 PM
by
Tags:
Professor Jonathan Jansen
academic year
reopening of schools
school year

Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'.

Professor Jonathan Jansen has written an open letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga suggesting that she 'declare the normal school year over' in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jansen joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to elaborate.

This is extremely dangerous and of course we have seen the consequences. It is a really bad situation especially when we don't know enough about the virus and how it might affect younger people.

Professor Jonathan Jansen

By the times grade 5 and 8 come back at the end of August it will be September ... by that time your [teacher's] mind is on exams, your mind is not on covering the curriculum.

Professor Jonathan Jansen

We mustn't be selfish here and reduce this debate to the likelihood of infection of children, everybody is affected in that space and I think we will simply be able to make up for lost time if we are simply sensible.

Professor Jonathan Jansen

We don't risk reopening when 'as you have seen in Gauteng' the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the numbers are growing out of control.

Professor Jonathan Jansen

We are going to pay a heavy multi-generational cost if we are blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum but at the same time cause enormous emotional damage to our people.

Professor Jonathan Jansen

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


13 July 2020 6:04 PM
by
Tags:
Professor Jonathan Jansen
academic year
reopening of schools
school year

Recommended

More from Local

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'

13 July 2020 6:18 PM

Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

domestic-work-1jpg

[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'

13 July 2020 4:26 PM

UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coding

[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants

13 July 2020 2:46 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711weaponsgif

More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama

13 July 2020 1:34 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

13 July 2020 1:00 PM

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma

13 July 2020 11:00 AM

With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zindiz-mandela-twitterpng

Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59

13 July 2020 8:11 AM

Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711hostagegif

'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

13 July 2020 7:52 AM

Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town makes more burial space available as COVID-19 peak approaches

13 July 2020 5:56 PM

WC Health Dept stresses the important of wearing a mask

13 July 2020 5:44 PM

SA Liquor Brands Associations wants ban on sale of alcohol lifted

13 July 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA