Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year
Professor Jonathan Jansen has written an open letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga suggesting that she 'declare the normal school year over' in light of COVID-19 pandemic.
Jansen joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to elaborate.
This is extremely dangerous and of course we have seen the consequences. It is a really bad situation especially when we don't know enough about the virus and how it might affect younger people.Professor Jonathan Jansen
By the times grade 5 and 8 come back at the end of August it will be September ... by that time your [teacher's] mind is on exams, your mind is not on covering the curriculum.Professor Jonathan Jansen
We mustn't be selfish here and reduce this debate to the likelihood of infection of children, everybody is affected in that space and I think we will simply be able to make up for lost time if we are simply sensible.Professor Jonathan Jansen
We don't risk reopening when 'as you have seen in Gauteng' the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the numbers are growing out of control.Professor Jonathan Jansen
We are going to pay a heavy multi-generational cost if we are blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum but at the same time cause enormous emotional damage to our people.Professor Jonathan Jansen
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'
Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'
UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work.Read More
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto.Read More
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama
SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident.Read More
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.Read More
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load
President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.Read More
Wearing of face masks non-negotiable, says Dlamini-Zuma
With South Africa among the top 10 most-affected countries in the world, Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans should wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.Read More
Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59
Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear.Read More
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'
Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016.Read More
Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.Read More