Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year





Professor Jonathan Jansen has written an open letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga suggesting that she 'declare the normal school year over' in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jansen joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to elaborate.

This is extremely dangerous and of course we have seen the consequences. It is a really bad situation especially when we don't know enough about the virus and how it might affect younger people. Professor Jonathan Jansen

By the times grade 5 and 8 come back at the end of August it will be September ... by that time your [teacher's] mind is on exams, your mind is not on covering the curriculum. Professor Jonathan Jansen

We mustn't be selfish here and reduce this debate to the likelihood of infection of children, everybody is affected in that space and I think we will simply be able to make up for lost time if we are simply sensible. Professor Jonathan Jansen

We don't risk reopening when 'as you have seen in Gauteng' the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the numbers are growing out of control. Professor Jonathan Jansen

We are going to pay a heavy multi-generational cost if we are blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum but at the same time cause enormous emotional damage to our people. Professor Jonathan Jansen

