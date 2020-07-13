'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'
Safety measures were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday with the amendment of regulations - one of them stating that the wearing of face masks was mandatory when in public.
According to News24, in a media briefing on Monday Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the obligation had been placed on the shoulders of compliance officers of public buildings, and not on individuals.
Justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains.
The general spirit is that in public spaces - public buildings, malls - we should have a dedicated person who ensures that there is compliance and it is actually currently the status quo. So if you walk into a government building you will be screened by someone at the door. They will ask you questions - and this obligation will now extend to a mask.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
One thing we do know for sure is that the wearing of masks really curtails the spreading of this virus. That is the thinking behind it, to ensure that we are able to ensure that we take this virus seriously. Most importantly this has been motivated by the fact that we have incidences of people flatly refusing to wear a mask whilst in public.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The situation behind it essentially is to say that let's consider the fact that not wearing a mask could be fatal.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
