Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - 'Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover', by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
No Items to show
Latest Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Venezuela
Argentina
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Quantitative Easing
Clement Manyathela
printing money
Nazmeera Moola
Public Wage Bill
Ninety One
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
debt-to-GDP
basic income grant

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Quantitative easing (“printing money” amongst impolite company) is inappropriate for a broke South Africa struggling to finance the fight against Covid-19, argues Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Quantitative easing (aka “printing money”).

Read: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa – Daily Maverick

Instead, she argues, we need structural reforms to boost economic growth and, therefore, tax revenue.

The government must, she says, cut expenditure.

This year, about 60% of all tax revenue will go towards paying government employees’ salaries.

In 2019, it was 47%.

If the government cuts total public sector wages by only 7%, it would free up enough money to pay a R350 per month Basic Income Grant to every person without a job between the ages of 19 and 59, says Moola.

“We would be cutting the wages of 2.5% of the population by 7% to pay a Basic Income Grant to 16% of the population,” says Moola.

Clement Manyathela (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Moola to explain why she believes quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa and why Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe may offer a warning to us.

We have a multi-year funding gap. We have expenditure that is unsustainable… and growth that perpetually disappoints…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

... Argentina, Venezuela and Zimbabwe are examples…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Our expenditure is too high, and growth is too low. We must do the hard stuff, unfortunately…

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

When you realise where the debt-to-GDP ratio is going… it starts to look pretty scary!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19


