[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad

Chicken Licken advert goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a humorous Chicken Licken advert poking fun at South Africans during lockdown went viral.

Watch the video below:

The new Chicken Licken advert about the COVID-19 times that we are in, using the character of comedian Tyson Ngubeni to poke fun - including President Ramaphosa putting on a mask - has South Africa in stitches.

