[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building
Chicken Licken advert goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a humorous Chicken Licken advert poking fun at South Africans during lockdown went viral.
Watch the video below:
The new Chicken Licken advert about the COVID-19 times that we are in, using the character of comedian Tyson Ngubeni to poke fun - including President Ramaphosa putting on a mask - has South Africa in stitches.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story
The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray.Read More
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album
Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week.Read More
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More