[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Eskom continues with power cuts despite return of some units to the grid
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andre De Ruyter - Eskom CEO
Today at 10:35
Explanation behind false positive/negative COVID19 tests
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 11:05
World of Work: How to Emerge from the lockdown stronger and more resilient
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja Van Beek
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Eating and Exercise- past the 100 days
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stacey Holland - Live With With Stace
Today at 12:10
SAA creditors vote on rescue plan
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
Today at 12:15
IEC readiness for the Local Government Elections in 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Grant Masterson - Program Manager at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa
Today at 12:23
The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:37
How will the proposed basic income grant work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 12:40
Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Justine Ina Davies - Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham
Today at 12:45
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad

14 July 2020 8:27 AM
by
Jonathan Fairbain
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building

Chicken Licken advert goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a humorous Chicken Licken advert poking fun at South Africans during lockdown went viral.

Watch the video below:

The new Chicken Licken advert about the COVID-19 times that we are in, using the character of comedian Tyson Ngubeni to poke fun - including President Ramaphosa putting on a mask - has South Africa in stitches.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


14 July 2020 8:27 AM
by
Jonathan Fairbain
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

tim-jenkin-and-danieljpg

[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story

10 July 2020 5:51 PM

The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

mi-casa-2jpg

[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album

10 July 2020 4:54 PM

Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week.

screen-shot-2020-07-10-at-84829-ampng

[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

10 July 2020 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

simba-delivery-truck-gale-forcepng

[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side

10 July 2020 8:51 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-07-09-at-82421-ampng

[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building

9 July 2020 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-07-09-at-85351-ampng

[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India

9 July 2020 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-07-08-at-83705-ampng

[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat

8 July 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-07-08-at-82803-ampng

[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later

8 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-07-07-at-82317-ampng

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

7 July 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Trending

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

EWN Highlights

Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence

14 July 2020 9:44 AM

Health workers strike at EC clinic over COVID-19 safety concerns

14 July 2020 9:12 AM

Govt looking at implementing basic income grant post-COVID-19 - Zulu

14 July 2020 8:43 AM

