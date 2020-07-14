We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize





During a briefing yesterday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng.

Mkhize said Gauteng went from recording about 230 daily COVID-19 infections at the beginning of June to recording between 3,000 to 4,000 daily cases by the end of the month.

Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100,000 mark and are now sitting at 103,713 infections. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.

Dr Mkhize speaks to Africa Melane on Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa.

It is important to increase public education for people to understand the gravity of the situation and the seriousness of the disease and the fact that they have to change their behaviour. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

If it social media or public media we need to send as much information as possible. At the end of the day, it's all going to be what people talk about every day. When people talk they must encourage each other with the correct information. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

What might also help is to get the stories of people who have survived the infection, who have been through hospital who can tell them: 'This is serious, I've gone through it, this is what you must do and this is what you might experience.' Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

We need to focus less on people who are negative and cynical but focus on those who are saying: 'I've gone through this experience'. That will help us to make people understand that it's not just a far-off discussion but it's a disease that affects the day-to-day lives of South Africans. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

Read about a story of recovery below:

702 My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. Read the article on 702

On measures to put the infection rate under control, Dr Mkhize said the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level, be it churches, NGOs, youth formations, religious groups and stokvels.

Everyone must talk about CIOVID-19 to look at how to support people who need to be tested, those who must go to quarantine and talking to those who might have gotten the infection so that there is no stigma. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

On the other side, we have to actually go and match the need of the community as they go to the hospitals. In some areas, because of the process of having to separate patients, you find that outpatients are filling up. So, we have to increase those beds. We have started a process of increasing those beds so that they are able to distribute them appropriately. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

Listen below for the full interview...