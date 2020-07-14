ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller
On Monday Eskom sent out a statement saying there has been a breakdown at the Kriel and Medupi power stations, making it difficult for the utility to avoid power cuts. In an attempt to get three generating units into service, the power utility said it is working around the clock to ensure they are up and running and has asked the public to use electricity sparingly.
Callers on The Clement Manyethela Show expressed their frustrations towards Eskom, with one listener calling the Eskom situation embarrassing and that people are not benefiting even when they pay for electricity.
With the issue of Eskom, come on look this is embarrassing honestly if I was the president I would probably say I am resigning because my administration is failing people. I mean, what is it that the ANC can do better surely there must be something so let them prove themselves with Eskom because they have broken everything. Prasa they messed it up, SAA they messed up, what is next? Can they at least fix something such as Eskom people are willing to pay for electricity but they not getting that either?Voy, Caller
RELATED: Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Another caller spoke of how he felt Eskom was targeting townships and questioned the promises made on the Medupi power station which the deputy president promised will be complete this year
I fully agree with you on this Eskom thing. We were told it would be three days and they started by targeting townships and people that are paying in those areas, switching off electricity, saying it's because those people are stealing electricity and all of that as if there is no law. What are they saying of the people that are paying in those areas?Mlungisi, Caller
Loadshedding Stage 2 was expected to be implemented at 09:00 today, Eskom has announced that it will communicate if there are significant changes to the supply chain.
More from Local
Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather
Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape.Read More
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop?
Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514
The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624.Read More
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'
Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.Read More
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year
Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'
UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work.Read More
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto.Read More
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama
SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident.Read More
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.Read More
Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load
President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.Read More