ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller





On Monday Eskom sent out a statement saying there has been a breakdown at the Kriel and Medupi power stations, making it difficult for the utility to avoid power cuts. In an attempt to get three generating units into service, the power utility said it is working around the clock to ensure they are up and running and has asked the public to use electricity sparingly.

Callers on The Clement Manyethela Show expressed their frustrations towards Eskom, with one listener calling the Eskom situation embarrassing and that people are not benefiting even when they pay for electricity.

With the issue of Eskom, come on look this is embarrassing honestly if I was the president I would probably say I am resigning because my administration is failing people. I mean, what is it that the ANC can do better surely there must be something so let them prove themselves with Eskom because they have broken everything. Prasa they messed it up, SAA they messed up, what is next? Can they at least fix something such as Eskom people are willing to pay for electricity but they not getting that either? Voy, Caller

RELATED: Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Another caller spoke of how he felt Eskom was targeting townships and questioned the promises made on the Medupi power station which the deputy president promised will be complete this year

I fully agree with you on this Eskom thing. We were told it would be three days and they started by targeting townships and people that are paying in those areas, switching off electricity, saying it's because those people are stealing electricity and all of that as if there is no law. What are they saying of the people that are paying in those areas? Mlungisi, Caller

Loadshedding Stage 2 was expected to be implemented at 09:00 today, Eskom has announced that it will communicate if there are significant changes to the supply chain.