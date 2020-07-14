[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home





It is important to consider what your boundaries are and become intentional about your daily ritual if you are working from home says talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela , van Beek suggests ways you can remain resilient and avoid lockdown burnout.

When I think of resilience, it is less about having grit and tenacity to continue but it is really more about how do you grow, how do you develop through these challenges that we are facing in order for us to perform at a much higher level than what we used to beforehand. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

One thing is setting those boundaries and I think that would be the first step for us to really take responsibility to say this is where I need to be quite strict with regard to what I can and cannot do. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

A model that I use quite successfully in my coaching practice is called the neurozone model and that is really for individuals to get a sense of what is influencing your high performance. We can think of what we call foundational drivers like your exercise, your eating habits, do you take a meaningful pause and silence your mind? And even things like your sleep/wake cycle. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

