Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop?
Doomscrolling is mostly defined as obsessively browsing through gloomy news on social media posts and other information platforms.
Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19 and how important it is to often remove yourself from the information overload.
I think it can be very overwhelming because there isn't a break, the majority of all our content that we are looking at at the moment in terms of news is all about corona. We have to make a concerted effort to sort of take ourselves away from the content, which is very difficult because we are so isolated a lot of what we rely on is using social media and digital content.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
We have to take specific actions to limit it and to kind of get a sense of 'this isn't good for me, this is overwhelming' because to manage difficult feeling is really hard when you are just flooded with all this news all the time.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
We do need to make a concerted effort to protect ourselves emotionally. Our mental health is as important as our physical health and at times like this it is really being taxed.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
