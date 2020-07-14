Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather





It is very chilly in Johannesburg today as another cold front is heading here.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Edward Engelbrecht for more on this.

The cold front is currently moving over Johannesburg. We're not gonna experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape. We're not gonna expect any rain over Gauteng Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

The maximum temperature for today over the northeastern parts of the province is gonna be quite cold with Johannesburg going to about 11 degrees for today. Going into tomorrow, the cold front would have exited the country by tomorrow morning. Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Most of today the cold front is gonna spread to the Eastern Cape, which is gonna experience some heavy rainfalls along the coast... Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Engelbrecht said they were not expecting any cold front for the next week.

