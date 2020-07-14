John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling
Actor and playwright Dr John Kani has been awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by Wits University.
This is in recognition of his contribution to the arts and social justice.
Kani joined Tshego Modisane on The Azania Mosaka Show to share his love for storytelling and the magic of theatre.
That has always been the strength of my writing, I always write about one person and how that person interacts with his or her own environment and how other people interact with that one person and make an impact in their lives.Dr John Kani, Actor and playwright
Kani has expressed his gratitude for the doctorate.
I want to thank Wits University for the honour of the doctorate. ... I sat on the Wits council for eight years and generally to recognise the work that I do, something I do because I love it.Dr John Kani, Actor and playwright
