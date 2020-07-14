John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:48
Inclusive Education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education
Today at 15:52
Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba
Today at 16:10
SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:52
Calls to be honest about Covid19 status
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary
Today at 17:20
Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop? Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19. 14 July 2020 1:45 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling

14 July 2020 2:47 PM
by
Dr John Kani

Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice.

Actor and playwright Dr John Kani has been awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by Wits University.

This is in recognition of his contribution to the arts and social justice.

Kani joined Tshego Modisane on The Azania Mosaka Show to share his love for storytelling and the magic of theatre.

That has always been the strength of my writing, I always write about one person and how that person interacts with his or her own environment and how other people interact with that one person and make an impact in their lives.

Dr John Kani, Actor and playwright

Kani has expressed his gratitude for the doctorate.

I want to thank Wits University for the honour of the doctorate. ... I sat on the Wits council for eight years and generally to recognise the work that I do, something I do because I love it.

Dr John Kani, Actor and playwright

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home

14 July 2020 11:46 AM

14 July 2020 11:46 AM

Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown.

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through'

12 July 2020 11:25 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19.

siv-ngesijpg

Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg

10 July 2020 5:17 PM

Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening.

aka-chats-about-music-personal-growth-and-lockdown-with-zwelipng

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.

mary-twalajpg

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala

9 July 2020 8:29 AM

The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg.

magazinejpg

#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'

8 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry.

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

191111capetown2jpg

Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021

7 July 2020 2:52 PM

The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

