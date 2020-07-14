Historic agreement by Gauteng taxi bodies will stabilise the industry - Mamabolo





A historic agreement has been signed between of the largest taxi alliances in Gauteng following renewed violence in the past few weeks.

The Gauteng Taxi Alliance and the South African National Taxi Council g have signed this agreement.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC joined Many Weiner on The Midday Report to discuss how the decision came about and what it meant for the commuters.

We have signed what we consider an unprecedented watershed. The agreement means basically for the commuters, we can guarantee - to a large extent if we succeed to reduce taxi violence - a stable, efficient and effective transport that does not get disrupted by taxi violence Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

The MEC of Transport described the agreement as groundbreaking, saying by stabilising the largest mode of transport which is responsible for transporting 70% of the public was fundamental.

Every single moment it is destabilised it means low productivity rates for the economy and people potentially losing their jobs Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of a new regulation in which the taxi industry can operate at a 100% capacity load when travelling locally.

This has received a huge backlash from the public as some fear for their safety and many claiming the taxi industry has control of the government.

We will appeal to the members of the public and to the commuters and everybody in the province to have maximum confidence in the announcement made by the president that it has gone through scientific, deeper thinking around it and therefore what we should be discussing and looking at the people of our province and the people in the public and everybody. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

There are things we need to do to make sure every concern that has been raised is attended to adequately. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

Mamabolo said the taxi industry in Gauteng will be announcing their plans next week to make sure the announcemet by Ramaphosa is given much more decisiveness by making sure the the communters are protected against the spread of COVID-19.