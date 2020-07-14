Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls





Young Reatlile Blessing Tolo recently suffered a vicious attack by pit bulls.

After hearing about Reatile's story, musical directors from her favourite genre “clap n tap” have since joined forces to try and assist the young lady with essentials and have created a foundation that will be launched on Mandela Day.

Teboho Sehobai, PR manager for national Clap n Tap Arts Council spoke to Tshego Modisane on the Azania Mosaka Show on what made them create a foundation under Reatile's name and how the public could assist.

Having a chat with Reatlile we found out that she aspired to be a doctor and with her having wanting to be a doctor we were like guys lets start a foundation whereby we going to try and raise funds in reaching her long term goals Teboho Sehobai, PR maager for the National Clap n Tap Arts Council

Sehobai says the foundation will be launched on Mandela Day.

We are asking for donations whether it being financial, clothing or any food dnations that could basically assist in sustaining Reatlile Teboho Sehobai, PR maager for the National Clap n Tap Arts Council

Teboho Sehobai says those who want to assist can contact him: Cellphone number 073 596 0858 Email: Tsehobai@gmail.com