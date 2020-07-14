KZN lucky player wins biggest powerball jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015
The biggest-ever Lotto PowerBall Plus jackpot played has been won by a lucky player from KwaZulu-Natal.
The R153 million draw which took place on Friday 10 July is the biggest since Ithuba took over in 2015.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Ithuba head of corporate relations Busisiwe Msizi to find out more.
What is even more exciting is that this is our first big Standard Bank app winner that we have ever had since we launched via Standard Bank banking digital channels.Busisiwe Msizi, Head of corporate relations - Ithuba
Msizi says buying tickets online has become popular.
We actually have over 900,000 people registered on our e-commerce platforms which means that they can play via website as well as our National Lottery mobile app.Busisiwe Msizi, Head of corporate relations - Ithuba
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls
Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls.Read More
Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers
KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem.Read More
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.Read More
Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather
Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape.Read More
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop?
Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19.Read More
ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller
Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514
The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624.Read More
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'
Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.Read More
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year
Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated'
UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work.Read More