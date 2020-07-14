KZN lucky player wins biggest powerball jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015





The biggest-ever Lotto PowerBall Plus jackpot played has been won by a lucky player from KwaZulu-Natal.

The R153 million draw which took place on Friday 10 July is the biggest since Ithuba took over in 2015.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Ithuba head of corporate relations Busisiwe Msizi to find out more.

What is even more exciting is that this is our first big Standard Bank app winner that we have ever had since we launched via Standard Bank banking digital channels. Busisiwe Msizi, Head of corporate relations - Ithuba

Msizi says buying tickets online has become popular.

We actually have over 900,000 people registered on our e-commerce platforms which means that they can play via website as well as our National Lottery mobile app. Busisiwe Msizi, Head of corporate relations - Ithuba

