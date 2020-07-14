KZN player wins biggest PowerBall Plus jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015

Today at 16:45 How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa



Today at 16:53 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners



Today at 17:11 State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health



Today at 18:09 SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex



Today at 18:13 Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability



Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective



Today at 18:39 From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University



Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

