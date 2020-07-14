It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo - Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 21:05
President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Premiere Dr Zamani Saul - Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls. 14 July 2020 6:10 PM
Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem. 14 July 2020 5:55 PM
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol. 14 July 2020 5:47 PM
View all Local
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

14 July 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
Public Enterprises Department
Department of public enterprises
Arabile Gumede
Business Rescue Practioners
BRPs
BRP
Business Rescue Plan

SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Creditors have approved the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA), enabling the government to launch a new taxpayer-funded airline.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

The new airline will need to take R16 billion from South Africa’s dwindling kitty to take off.

The airline will also need additional funds for 1000 employees who will be hired to form part of the new airline.

The Department of Public Enterprises has appointed Phillip Saunders as acting CEO, and will announce a new board "soon".

Retrenchment packages will now be paid to more than 2700 employees.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Gumede also spoke to Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President of the South African Cabin Crew Association.

The routes are much more constrained. It’ll fly 25% of what it used to…

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The R16 billion is not a real number… if you add all the numbers together you get to nearly R30 billion.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Mr Saunders… his CV is remarkably lightweight.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

We’re not happy about the interim CEO… Two steps forward, 20 steps back… The same people who brought the airline down are the people who must take it forward…

Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association

Government doesn’t have money – that’s understandable… we need a strategic partner. Government will have to relinquish shares in the state-owned company to a strategic partner…

Advocate Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - South African Cabin Crew Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline


14 July 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
Public Enterprises Department
Department of public enterprises
Arabile Gumede
Business Rescue Practioners
BRPs
BRP
Business Rescue Plan

Recommended

More from Business

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues

12 July 2020 5:13 PM

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover blue man

Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD

Local

[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

OR Tambo Airport customs officials seize R115 mn in rhino horns

14 July 2020 7:54 PM

Weather update: More cold conditions on the cards for Gauteng

14 July 2020 7:48 PM

Outraged Kraaifontein community takes to street after murder of girl (6)

14 July 2020 7:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA