Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD





Five people have been arrested after they had contravened with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening to discuss the peak in COVID-19 cases and introduce strict measures in order to slow down the infection rate.

Wayne Minnaar, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson spoke to Joanne Joseph to give an update on those arrested.

Yes, I can say five were arrested but four - two men and two women - were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight for being out and about. They were also found in possession of alcohol which they were busy consuming, to make it worse. So, they were arrested and taken to Midrand police station where they were charged and processed. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

One of the measures Ramaphosa introduced was a curfew from 9pm until 4am. The president also stressed the importance of wearing a mask and making it a criminal offence if people are found not wearing it in public.

Minnaar spoke of the penalties people face if they are found violating the regulations.

Anyone found on the road for no good reason other than emergency or there is an essential service performed or done, the person will be arrested. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

The charge would be contravening of the COVID-19 regulations and the person will be arrested and charged at the police station. The person will be processed and will have to appear in court the following day where the fine will be given in court. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Minnaar says a due to the current situation the law enforcement as a whole is learning to adapt to the changes of the COVD-19 lockdown regulations.

