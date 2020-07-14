Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo - Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 21:05
President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Premiere Dr Zamani Saul - Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD

14 July 2020 5:47 PM
by
Wayne Minnaar
Extended lockdown regulations
lockdown regulation fines

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.

Five people have been arrested after they had contravened with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening to discuss the peak in COVID-19 cases and introduce strict measures in order to slow down the infection rate.

Wayne Minnaar, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson spoke to Joanne Joseph to give an update on those arrested.

Yes, I can say five were arrested but four - two men and two women - were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight for being out and about. They were also found in possession of alcohol which they were busy consuming, to make it worse. So, they were arrested and taken to Midrand police station where they were charged and processed.

Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

One of the measures Ramaphosa introduced was a curfew from 9pm until 4am. The president also stressed the importance of wearing a mask and making it a criminal offence if people are found not wearing it in public.

Minnaar spoke of the penalties people face if they are found violating the regulations.

Anyone found on the road for no good reason other than emergency or there is an essential service performed or done, the person will be arrested.

Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

The charge would be contravening of the COVID-19 regulations and the person will be arrested and charged at the police station. The person will be processed and will have to appear in court the following day where the fine will be given in court.

Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Anyone found on the road for no good reason other than emergency or there is an essential service performed or done, the person will be arrested.

Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Minnaar says a due to the current situation the law enforcement as a whole is learning to adapt to the changes of the COVD-19 lockdown regulations.

Listen below for the full interview...


