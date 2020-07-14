Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed to the public to be honest if they have any COVID-19 symptoms as this can help healthcare workers determine the type of measures that should be taken.
The organisation has raised concerns about patients who conceal their symptoms.
KZN provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu explains the importance of being transparent.
We have in all facilities what we call PUI, that is Person Under Investigation. So the only way to identify those people is because of the history we get from them. For example, have you been coughing in the past few days, sore throat, high temperature? So, you rely mostly on that response, so then you make your determination whether the person should be taken through the route of PUI or if that person should be treated as a normal patient.Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa
Now if they treat you like a normal case and you are not taken through the screening of the person under investigation, it creates a lot of trouble for the nurse.Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa
Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem.
Some people are scared because when you declare you are positive, people will start judging you or some employers have not come to terms with the issue of COVID-19 .... that is another contributing issue because people are scared of being economically affected by them declaring because other employers are violating regulations by saying if you stay at home it will be taken from your leave.Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa
The manner in which people respond when they are asked questions that will dictate where they get allocated according to the set-up in the hospitals is not assisting.Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
