The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo - Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 21:05
President Ramaphosa's address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Premiere Dr Zamani Saul - Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM
by
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Robinhood offers commission-free trading through its mobile app with a videogame-like interface.

It opened three-million new accounts in the first quarter of 2020.

Half of its new customers are first-time investors.

“These brand-new stock traders have been buying the shittiest, most beaten-down stocks they can find. And all of them have been going up! By a lot! Every day!” says Paul Theron, the potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

“Everyone is getting rich and having a great time.

“Cowabunga!” exclaims Theron with sarcasm dripping.

A word of warning from Theron: “A large body of historical, well-researched, empirical evidence confirms – day traders lose money!

“Those that start well get overconfident and then really blow out.”

Stock market moves over the short-term are, mostly, completely random, said Theron.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Theron.

They spoke mostly about Tesla, but also a bit about Robinhood.

I’m a significant Tesla shareholder… Elon Musk is coining it! … There’s a bubble, potentially… Musk is crazy, but he’s built a great team… He’s an inspirational figure… The space programme stuff is sexy…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Governments are keen to ban internal combustion vehicles…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Tesla charges quietly – in countries that don’t have load shedding…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

There’s a rabid group of short-sellers that hate Tesla…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

The Robinhood phenomenon is relatively new… it’s a fun story to talk about, but it isn’t really the main market for these stocks.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I’m not a seller of Tesla stock I’ve been accumulating for years… I think it’s going higher. But I won’t be surprised if it goes lower first…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Watch Theron shoot from the hip in the video below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : '1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'


