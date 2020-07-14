Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Latest Local
Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls. 14 July 2020 6:10 PM
Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem. 14 July 2020 5:55 PM
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol. 14 July 2020 5:47 PM
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19

14 July 2020 9:06 PM
by
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Coronavirus

The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle Mantashe have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home.

This was the minister’s third round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus.

A statement released on Tuesday evening said that the minister remained committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.


This article first appeared on EWN : Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19


mkhize-masukujpg

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 36,146 as national death toll rises to 4,346

14 July 2020 9:51 PM

The number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 146,279. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.232,738.

Read More

child-vaccinejpg

Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls

14 July 2020 6:10 PM

Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls.

Read More

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers

14 July 2020 5:55 PM

KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem.

Read More

160203Jula.jpg

Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD

14 July 2020 5:47 PM

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.

Read More

190929lottojpg Lotto, PowerBall

KZN lucky player wins biggest powerball jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015

14 July 2020 4:46 PM

The R153m draw took place on 10 July 2020. Ithuba's Busisiwe Msizi says buying tickets online has become popular.

Read More

194af514-e1d8-4451-814a-61e0387bc2b2.jpg

Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather

14 July 2020 1:52 PM

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape.

Read More

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop?

14 July 2020 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19.

Read More

eskom-logojfif

ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller

14 July 2020 12:14 PM

Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show.

Read More

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks'

13 July 2020 6:18 PM

Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks.

Read More

160223Jansen2.jpg

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

13 July 2020 6:04 PM

Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'.

Read More

EWN Highlights

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

KZN police investigate after pupil (17) raped on her way to school

14 July 2020 9:16 PM

