Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19





JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle Mantashe have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home.

This was the minister’s third round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus.

A statement released on Tuesday evening said that the minister remained committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.

