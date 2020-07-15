Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Shutdown schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

15 July 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
SADTU
Schools
COVID19
Coronavirus peak

General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils lives.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for all schools to be closed until after the peak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The union held a press briefing after its national executive met virtually on Tuesday. Sadtu says radio and digital platforms must be some of the tools that the Education Department should consider using as a form of teaching and learning.

RELATED: Sadtu concerned about health and safety once schools reopen

Ray White on #702Breakfast chats to Sadtu general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke who says everything has been done to ensure that education is going on in classes, however, now is the time to save lives.

We have got to save lives and ensure that our communities are able to suppress the transmission. The is no effective learning that is taking place when you have a school that has got 20 teachers that are in isolation. You are not doing anything accept traumatise children and increase the anxiety levels we don't need.

Mugwena Maluleke, General-secretary - Sadtu

We need to wait until the peak has passed. There is no right to education when there is no right to safety. We have to make sure that the right to life and the right to education are both respected. This is about the right to health for our children and communities.

Mugwena Maluleke, General-secretary - Sadtu

Listen below to the full conversation:












