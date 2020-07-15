Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom





Eskom says it will be implemented Stage 1 load shedding from 9am until 10pm on Wednesday.

The power utility says it had managed to bring units back online at some of its power stations, reducing the strain on its system.

However, the increased capacity is not enough to suspend load shedding.

Eskom is calling on all customers to use electricity sparingly.