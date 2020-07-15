



Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media

Some social media users are devastated after Nestlé announced that it would be discontinuing the production of Chocolate Log a the end of August.

However, some users where confused as they didn't even know that this chocolate existed.

Nestlé has confirmed that it will be discontinuing Chocolate Log from August. South Africans are devastated they will no longer be able to enjoy their favourite chocolate treat. https://t.co/Ee5jLUJcc9 pic.twitter.com/iCgN4kgfXw — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) July 14, 2020

@DJFreshSA was talking about it yesterday 🤣 I think I've also only had it once in my life — Ms Elizabeth. Est 92🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Thato_Elizabeth) July 15, 2020

Really?

I've seen it but never tasted



Maybe we should buy just one to see what's there to be devastated about 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Ntwano (@NtwanoNgweks) July 14, 2020

