Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media
Some social media users are devastated after Nestlé announced that it would be discontinuing the production of Chocolate Log a the end of August.
However, some users where confused as they didn't even know that this chocolate existed.
Read the Twitter thread below:
Nestlé has confirmed that it will be discontinuing Chocolate Log from August. South Africans are devastated they will no longer be able to enjoy their favourite chocolate treat. https://t.co/Ee5jLUJcc9 pic.twitter.com/iCgN4kgfXw— Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) July 14, 2020
@DJFreshSA was talking about it yesterday 🤣 I think I've also only had it once in my life— Ms Elizabeth. Est 92🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Thato_Elizabeth) July 15, 2020
Really?— Ntwano (@NtwanoNgweks) July 14, 2020
I've seen it but never tasted
Maybe we should buy just one to see what's there to be devastated about 🤷🏾♀️
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story
The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray.Read More
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album
Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week.Read More
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More