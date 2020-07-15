[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays





Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays

Social media is talking after a drone captured a video of a man swimming alongside stingrays in Florida with a horrible sunburn.

KEEP SWIMMING: Huge stingrays are seen swimming past Florida beachgoers who appear completely unaware of their passing. https://t.co/WCpbi6uY64 pic.twitter.com/jDegt4zTYf — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020

