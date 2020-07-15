'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'
The African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission has been in existence for some time now.
What has the committee managed to achieve?
It was meant to manage the reputation of the party. Is it doing so and do its members take it seriously?
Clement Manyathela chats to chairperson George Mashamba to discuss the commission's role within the governing party.
The integrity commission is tasked to do a lot, but it can only do its work when it gets the help from the ANC members. We are here to try and maintain the moral high ground that the party has had throughout the years.George Mashamba, Chairperson - ANC Integrity Commission
He says the integrity commission aims to maintain the character that Nelson Mandela left, he says.
We are there to facilitate integrity, honesty and to promote the status of the ANC within the public arena. We do that by ensuring that members of the ANC respect the constitution of the country and of the ANC.George Mashamba, Chairperson - ANC Integrity Commission
He says the commission has the power to make recommendations to the party's national executive committee (NEC).
The NEC has the final word; when they speak, the ANC has spoken. A commission that makes recommendations to the NEC cannot go back and countermine it.George Mashamba, Chairperson - ANC Integrity Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
