‘Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'

Today at 12:27 Lift The Ban - Tobacco industry urges SA to sign petition. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe

Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks

Today at 12:37 Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 12:40 Record year for creation of BPO jobs The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Clayton Williams - Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)

Today at 12:41 Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Black players take a stand- South African Cricket Update The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Stuart Hess- Sport Writer

Today at 12:45 Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Louis Fishman - Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College

Today at 12:52 Experience Durban July as it gallops into your virtual space. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Stephen Marshall- Gold Circle marketing executive.

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

Today at 13:35 Nedbank Business Ignite The Azania Mosaka Show

Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Khutsiso Kgale - Owner of KLM HIGH-Giene Solutions

Today at 13:46 Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - The need for improvisation The Azania Mosaka Show

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape

Today at 18:48 There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual - Internet of things The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

