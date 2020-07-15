Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black





JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, a group of more than 30 former players and coaches released a statement commending Ngidi on taking a stance against racism and calling on Cricket South Africa to implement lasting changes when it comes to racism in cricket.

Amla on Wednesday took to social media to release a statement of his own with regard to the matter.

“The Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign has relevance for everyone. Why? In the Islamic tradition it is understood that the first man, Adam (peace be upon him), was of dark skin, henceforth all of humanity have deep roots to this proud heritage and should have zero qualms in being referred to as black,” he said.

“This makes it even clearer for the person who believes in their black lineage that the imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes that's right - nothing but delusional,” he said.

The recently retired batsman, who has a Test average of 46.64 and an ODI average of 49.46, scoring a total of 17,395 runs for the Proteas in both formats, went on to say that he experienced instances of discrimination during the course of his career.

“Many of us, including myself have borne the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell, which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like Lungi Ngidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you, brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way - publicly and privately.

“I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self-destruction and social change. There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However, the darker-skinned people have had the worst of it. Some may convince themselves otherwise, but you have to ask yourself - are those who know the same as those who don’t know?" he said.

“So why is Black Lives Matter relevant for us ?... because we are all black (to me anyway).”

