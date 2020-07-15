Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?





The UK government has banned its mobile communications companies from buying Huawei 5G equipment after 31 December 2020.

They have until 2027 to remove all existing Huawei 5G equipment from their networks.

The ban follows similar sanctions that the US has imposed on the Chinese company.

Both the US and UK claim that Huawei poses a national security threat – an accusation the firm denies.

Kieno Kammies asked Alistair Fairweather for comment.

Fairweather is the founder of PlainSpeak, a consultancy focusing on the intersection between media, technology and business.

When it comes to superpowers saying mean things about each other one should always be inclined to disbelieve both and - to a degree - believe both. Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

The anti-Huawei camp says it’s an arm of the Chinese army, and that they’re installing backdoors which will allow them to spy on the Americans… conveniently at a time when Donald Trump is waging a trade war with the Chinese… Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

There is no company in China immune to the power of the state… Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Huawei is a jewel in the crown… Their phones are only about 20% of their revenue… Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

You need to be able to trust the people who are laying the pipes… The Chinese government has manifestly more power over its citizenry and companies than the American government… Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

Security concerns are not the main reason… it’s also a bit farcical. The UK has already installed a whole lot of equipment… 2027 in technology terms? … it’s a joke! Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak

