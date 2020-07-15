Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for all schools to be closed until after the peak of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The union held a press briefing after its national executive met virtually on Tuesday.
How will Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga deal with what the union is calling for?
RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu
A meeting between the minister and the union that was meant to take place on Wednesday was cancelled and the minister released a statement saying she is consulting with the sector and meetings will be concluded on Friday.
Mandy Wiener on #MiddayReport chats to Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga and Stellenbosch University faculty of education professor Jonathan Jansen to weigh in on the call by Sadtu.
RELATED: ‘Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'
The minister has scheduled a series of meetings with various stakeholders in the basic education sector to try and discuss this whole matter of the peak and how to manage it as it impacts on the work that is taking place in schools at the moment.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Prof Jansen says he is not surprised by the unions calling for the schools to shut down.
The situation for the teachers on the ground is very different from that of a politician or a policy maker. They see their colleagues dying and they are fearful and anxious.Professor Jonathan Jansen, faculty of education - Stellenbosch University
Because they dug in early with a hard-line position that they would reopen schools under any conditions, they now find themselves with egg on their faces because you cannot decide on opening with a government gazette, the virus determines that.Professor Jonathan Jansen, faculty of education - Stellenbosch University
He says one cannot dictate policy terms to a virus.
The virus determines whether you open or close.Professor Jonathan Jansen, faculty of education - Stellenbosch University
Listen below to the full conversation:
