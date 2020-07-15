Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm
Eskom says it will ramp up load shedding from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday from 2 pm.
The power utility says shortage of capacity has led to the change.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 15, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 14:00 until 22:00 as electricity usage surges
in cold weather pic.twitter.com/xO5unuw3yC
