'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira
Today at 17:11
90 people to be evicted from a Homeless shelter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thami Gooder
Today at 17:20
Price of fuel expected to rise again
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goods 15 July 2020 1:56 PM
Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm The power utility has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday. 15 July 2020 1:31 PM
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom The power utility says the rolling power cuts are likely to continue until 10pm tonight. 15 July 2020 7:49 AM
View all Local
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

15 July 2020 2:35 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Black Lives Matter
Lungi Ngidi
3TC Cricket

Former international cricket players released a statement in support o Ngidi’s stance on “Black Lives Matter”

Thirty-one former international cricket players and five current coaches released a statement on Tuesday in support of Lungi Ngidi’s stance on “Black Lives Matter”. This comes after former players, including Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn and Brian McMillan criticized the current fast bowler for calling Cricket South Africa to support him in a stand against Black Lives Matter.

Mandy Weiner on The Midday Report speaks to cricket writer Stuart Hess spoke on how the statement released by the former players will impact the sport.

The show of unity is very impactful, the support for Lungi Ngidi has grown and grown in the last couple of days. It has also led to a lot of exposure from former players about what has happened in the post-isolation years.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer

RELATED: Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket

Cricket South Africa acting CEO Jacques Faul has encouraged members of the sport to speak up on racism and has said action is required for this to not happen in the future.

There were no white players present in the 36 signatories released on Tuesday. Hess says there may be three elements involved in them not speaking out as of yet: fear, not understanding and that the group is maybe willing to listen to the message expressed by their colleagues.

There has to be some sort of support shown by white players though, I think among the prominent white players in this country Faf du Plessis, Ab de Villiers these players need to come out publicly and speak and show and offer their support and hopefully that is something that takes place in the next few days once the players have come together face-to-face.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer

Cricket players will meet for the first since lockdown at the inaugural Soildarity Cup will take place on Nelson Mandela Day , 18 July 2020.


15 July 2020 2:35 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Black Lives Matter
Lungi Ngidi
3TC Cricket

Recommended

Trending

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

Politics

'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Moderna phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response

15 July 2020 3:36 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mboweni debates Revenue Amendment Bill in Parliament

15 July 2020 3:15 PM

This is who will be prosecuted if people don't wear masks

15 July 2020 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA