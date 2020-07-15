'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess





Thirty-one former international cricket players and five current coaches released a statement on Tuesday in support of Lungi Ngidi’s stance on “Black Lives Matter”. This comes after former players, including Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn and Brian McMillan criticized the current fast bowler for calling Cricket South Africa to support him in a stand against Black Lives Matter.

Mandy Weiner on The Midday Report speaks to cricket writer Stuart Hess spoke on how the statement released by the former players will impact the sport.

The show of unity is very impactful, the support for Lungi Ngidi has grown and grown in the last couple of days. It has also led to a lot of exposure from former players about what has happened in the post-isolation years. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer

Cricket South Africa acting CEO Jacques Faul has encouraged members of the sport to speak up on racism and has said action is required for this to not happen in the future.

There were no white players present in the 36 signatories released on Tuesday. Hess says there may be three elements involved in them not speaking out as of yet: fear, not understanding and that the group is maybe willing to listen to the message expressed by their colleagues.

There has to be some sort of support shown by white players though, I think among the prominent white players in this country Faf du Plessis, Ab de Villiers these players need to come out publicly and speak and show and offer their support and hopefully that is something that takes place in the next few days once the players have come together face-to-face. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer

Cricket players will meet for the first since lockdown at the inaugural Soildarity Cup will take place on Nelson Mandela Day , 18 July 2020.