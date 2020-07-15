'We have to create order out of chaos'





Nothing is as it was before and so we have got to create a new order out of the chaos that's come with the advent of COVID-19 says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Bush details the importance of co-creating a new normal and stretching the way we think.

We have got to choose now to solve for a different problem. What is the new need? Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

We are now having to play on the edges of a pond with new ideas, new ways of thinking, we have got to shake things up. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The cost of living is going up and some people are losing jobs. What if you can' afford to live in your home alone anymore? You may have to shift your mindset and share a home with somebody else and share your expenses. That might not have been a pre-covid thought but it might be a thought now. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

