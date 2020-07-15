Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Visit the show page
702 FYI
Today at 16:45
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira
Today at 17:11
90 people to be evicted from a Homeless shelter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thami Gooder
Today at 17:20
Price of fuel expected to rise again
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'We have to create order out of chaos'

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19.

Nothing is as it was before and so we have got to create a new order out of the chaos that's come with the advent of COVID-19 says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Bush details the importance of co-creating a new normal and stretching the way we think.

We have got to choose now to solve for a different problem. What is the new need?

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

We are now having to play on the edges of a pond with new ideas, new ways of thinking, we have got to shake things up.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The cost of living is going up and some people are losing jobs. What if you can' afford to live in your home alone anymore? You may have to shift your mindset and share a home with somebody else and share your expenses. That might not have been a pre-covid thought but it might be a thought now.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


