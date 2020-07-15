‘We have had problems of violence breaking out in some shelters’

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: White Sangoma
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bronwyn Saayman - Traditional Healer
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sue Jackson - Business Coach and Adviser
Anne Bland - VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goods 15 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Local
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
‘We have had problems of violence breaking out in some shelters’

15 July 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
City of Tshwane
Selby Bokaba
Homeless people
COVID-19

Homeless people contemplate going back in the streets due to security problems

The homeless in the City of Tshwane could end up in the streets again as some shelters are facing security challenges. In April, the government provided a roof over many homeless people due to the COVID-19 outbreak to stop them from contracting and spreading the virus.

Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson, confirmed on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph that there have been concerns about the lack of security in most shelters.

The challenge we have is that of security. When the lockdown regulations were relaxed the Metro Police withdrew some of their personnel from the shelters, which is why we have had problems of violence breaking out in some shelters.

Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson

Related: Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township

Bokaba says they will reduce the number of shelters as it does not make financial sense if there are less people in them. So far they have closed down four out of the 20 government-owned shelters.

We decided we were going to reduce the number of shelters for the simple reason that we no longer have the same numbers we had initially of beneficiaries. Some have gone back to the streets and some have been reunited with their families.

Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson

15 July 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
City of Tshwane
Selby Bokaba
Homeless people
COVID-19

