



The homeless in the City of Tshwane could end up in the streets again as some shelters are facing security challenges. In April, the government provided a roof over many homeless people due to the COVID-19 outbreak to stop them from contracting and spreading the virus.

Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson, confirmed on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph that there have been concerns about the lack of security in most shelters.

The challenge we have is that of security. When the lockdown regulations were relaxed the Metro Police withdrew some of their personnel from the shelters, which is why we have had problems of violence breaking out in some shelters. Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson

Bokaba says they will reduce the number of shelters as it does not make financial sense if there are less people in them. So far they have closed down four out of the 20 government-owned shelters.