



JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa weathers the COVID-19 storm with nearly 300,000 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he will host a second virtual coronavirus imbizo.

It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns related to government's COVID-19 response. The imbizo is expected to start at 6pm.

Ramaphosa’s first public imbizo was affected by sound problems. South Africans will be hoping to engage with 'number one' without gremlins in the phone lines.

The second imbizo comes after the tightening of level three lockdown restrictions as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Some South Africans are unhappy about the bans on cigarette and alcohol sales, while other have welcomed these moves.

You can talk to the president on the phone by calling 078 7994480 or using the hashtag #presidentialimbizo on social media.

It will be broadcast on major TV stations and community radio stations.

This article first appeared on EWN : President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm